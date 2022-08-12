Be Persistent, You Will Achieve Greatness – Uche Ogbodo Encourages Fans

Actress Uche Ogbodo of Nollywood has talked about her beginnings in poverty.

The recently wed mother of two admitted on her Instagram page that she always wanted to live a good, opulent life but couldn’t afford it.

She continued by saying that while she had felt jealous of those who were leading the kind of lives she desired, this is no longer the case.

She said: “Life is about Chance & time indeed! I remember some time ago in the past when I used to envy people who live good lives and really feel sad that I couldn’t afford the life I wanted!

“I would pray , Cry in secret and pray some more!

“But I never really got the chance some of my friends had then maybe cos I didn’t have the kind of Ass, height and perhaps the beauty they had. That life truly isn’t for me !

“I came to know that truly only by hard-work and determination I would surely have that same life at the right time.

“Now I have that life and some other babes Envy Me 🤣🤣🤣, what goes around comes around.😜. One word for those girls, TIME & CHANCE ! Be Persistent and you will achieve Greatness”.