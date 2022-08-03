Bella Shmurda Defends Internet Fraudsters, Saying It’s A Means Of Surviving

Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, better known by his stage name Bella Shmurda, a well-known Nigerian singer has come out to defend internet fraudsters.

“Yahoo Yahoo” as its commonly called is now deeply embedded in the minds of many Nigerian youths and has since been a topic of discussion.

Bella opened up about the subject in an interview with renowned media personality Quincy Jonze.

The artist claims that the “Yahoo Boys” fraudsters cannot be held responsible since they regard it as a means of surviving given the deplorable state of the country’s economy.

Additionally, he responded diplomatically when asked if he had ever engaged in the fraudulent conduct, refusing to say whether or not he had.

Watch video below: