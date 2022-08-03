Bimpe Akintunde Responds To Mercy Aigbe’s Heartfelt Apology

Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde, better known by her stage name Wasila Coded, has responded to Mercy Aigbe’s apology.

Mercy Aigbe expressed her sadness for missing Bimpe’s event on her verified Instagram profile. The actress praised her colleague for what she had accomplished and remarked on how powerful women were.

She wrote on her verified Instagram account: “Women are doing big things! Congratulations on the year anniversary of your radio station @iambimpeakintunde. Sorry I couldn’t make it, work too much. More Grace Sweets”.

Bimpe express her love for Mercy claiming that the actress has a pure heart in her comment section, referring to her as a queen.

Bimpe wrote: “My Queen. You are so pure momma. Thanks for your support ma”.

See post below: