Buhari Begs ASUU To Call Off Strike

President Muhammadu Buhari has again appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the ongoing strike.

Buhari made the call on Friday in Maiduguri at the maiden Special Convocation Ceremony and conferment of Honourary Degree of Doctor of Letters by the University of Maiduguri on Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, Chairman, Oriental Energy Resources Ltd.

Also Read: ASUU: Lecturers Do Not Deserve To Earn Salaries While On Strike – Umahi

The president was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambari.

“Its more appropriate that we say something about this ASUU strike because we are celebrating Alhaji Indimi who is celebrated hugely for advancement of quality education not only in this country.

“In this regard, I want to convey President Muhammadu Buhari call for ASUU to call off their strike and return to classroom”.