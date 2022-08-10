Buhari: Since 1966, Millions Have Died To Keep Us Together — Nigeria Will Remain One

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the millions of Nigerians, who have died for the country to remain united, is a pointer to practical experience on “hard-earned patriotism”.

Buhari spoke on Tuesday when he received former state chairpersons of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), at the state house, Abuja.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, Buhari said the passion for improving the livelihood of Nigerians, which culminated in the creation of the political party, had not dwindled.

The president stated that the self-centeredness that led to the loss of about a million lives between from 1966 — just before the Civil War — till date, must not be allowed to repeat itself.

Also Read: Insecurity: Nigerians Want Actions, Afenifere Slams Buhari

The president called for more steadfastness among Nigerians, and urged political leaders to stay focused and uphold the ultimate objective of promoting the interest of the country.

“Our main objective is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are human beings. We have our weaknesses, but I can assure you that the patriotism in us is hard-earned,” he said.

“We have gone through all the troubles from 15th of January 1966 to date. You know what I mean by this. We have killed a million of ourselves in order to keep this country together.

“I don’t think there can be any practical experience more than that. We are Nigerians. God willing, we remain Nigerians and Nigeria will remain one.”