Buhari To Present 2023 Budget Bill In September

President Muhammadu Buhari will likely propose the 2023 budget to the National Assembly in September, barring any changes.

This was revealed on Monday in Abuja at a workshop on budget preparation utilizing the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System by Ben Akabueze, Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation.

As part of its Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms, the federal government under Buhari is determined to ensure consistent and prompt preparation, submission, and approval of annual budgets, according to Akabueze, who was represented by Mr. Fabian Ogbu, Director of Expenditure (Socials) in the Budget Office.

Akabueze, however, lamented that MDAs do not study the Budget Call Circular in detail and as such make mistakes that should ordinarily be avoided if they had complied with the relevant sections of the Budget Circular.

“The main goal of this training is to provide continuous learning to equip budget personnel with the requisite knowledge, skills and the tools they require to prepare and submit the 2023 budget,” he said.

“It has been observed that MDAs do not study the budget circular in detail, as such make mistakes that should ordinarily be avoided if they had complied with relevant sections of the budget cycle.”