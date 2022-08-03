Bukola Arugba Recounts Terrifying Encounter She Had On Expressway

Bukola Awoyemi, best known by her stage name Bukola Arugba, is a Yoruba actress who has shared a terrifying encounter she had while driving.

The wife of Damola Olatunji revealed that around 6:30 p.m., while she was driving, her tyre burst on the highway.

READ MORE: ‘God Will Fight For Me’ – Actress Bukola Arugba Reacts To Traitors

Bukola Arugba had a number of unsettling thoughts and couldn’t believe she had been left there till so late. She is appreciative that nothing bad occurred to her though.

She wrote: “I hate traveling by road. The funniest thing is; that’s what my job entails…. My tyre burst in motion on the highway, around 6:30…and can’t believe I’m being kept there till late hour. U won’t imagine my thoughts…. nkan ta ma he la nwa kiri, Baba ma je ka pade ohun ti yio he wa loruko nla Jesus Kristi Amin. Thankful to God Almighty”.

Watch video below: