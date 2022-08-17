Burna Boy Brags About His Achievements

Burna Boy, an award-winning artist, has come out to brag about his achievements. The musician, whose concerts this year have all been sold out, has praised himself for it.

Burna Boy boasted on his verified Twitter profile about his performances across practically the whole world.

The artist predicted that he will have visited every country by the end of the year.

His travel bucket list includes South America, Australia, and Asia. The singer would surely make history if he traveled to these nations.

He wrote: “And by 2022 I’ve performed in almost every country in the world. Once I do the Asia, Austria and South American tour, I will truly have done it all”.

See post below: