Car Dealer Drags Rapper Reminisce Over Unpaid Debt

Reminisce, a Nigerian rapper, has been viciously dragged online by a car dealer due to outstanding debts.

Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, a car dealer, has come out to attack the musician for his unpaid debts.

He asked what went wrong with their deal on his Instagram story saying that wasn’t their agreement.

Ogbonna said the musician had been treating him like an idiot. He gave him a warning, telling him to pay up or suffer his wrath.

The car dealer also promised to call out other famous people who owed him.

He wrote: “@iamreminisce bro what’s really going on this wasn’t the plan and you have been taking me for a fool, am giving you 24hrs since all of you wants to kill my business, the next post will be for others and I will be calling out names”.

See post below: