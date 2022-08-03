Charly Boy Hints At Divorce After 45 Years Of Marriage

Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy, a Nigerian singer, author, and television personality hints at divorce in a new Twitter post.

The veteran has been married to Diane Oputa for 45 years. He spoke on Twitter about how wearisome his marriage has becoming.

Charly provocked his followers’ reactions as he announced his return to singledom.

He defended his decision to pursue a divorce by saying that because marriage isn’t simple, the longer he remains, the harder it gets.

He wrote: “My People, If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say? I don talk say marriage of a tin just no easy. The longer u stay, the harder it gets. What I should I do? I tire oooo”.

See post below: