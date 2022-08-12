Christians Can No Longer Afford To Sit On The Fence – David Mark

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has stated that the prevailing situation in Nigeria does not afford Christians the luxury of sitting on the fence.

He opined the time had come for them to fully participate in politics in order to elect credible leaders that would guarantee security and good governance.

Mark spoke at the biennial conference of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Abuja.

He pointed out that the old assumption that the church should not get involved in politics remained a critical issue for debate, and wondered if that assumption was still relevant today and asked the church to point the way forward for the people.

Mark said, “A lot of Christians believe that politics is a dirty game, but if politics is truly dirty, Christians should get involved to sanitise and clean it up to serve the purpose for the good of all.”

He, therefore, charged Christian leaders to encourage their faithful to register and obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in preparation to vote candidates of their choice during elections.