Civil Servant To Refund 11 Years Salaries Over False Employment

A senior staff of the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom, Plateau State, Muhammed Nasiru, has been ordered by a state high court sitting in Jos to refund the salaries he received for 11 years as head of administration on appointment.

He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment for false declaration of documents and failure to give accurate documents in seeking employment with NVRI.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had arraigned him before the court on a two-count charge.

ICPC held that Nasiru was not qualified for the employment based on the fact that he was compulsorily retired from service by the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja, in 2003.

Justice Christy Dabup, however, gave him an option of N150,000 fine in lieu of the jail term.