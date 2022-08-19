Comedian Ayo Makun Celebrates 51st Birthday With Stunning Photos

Ayo Makun celebrates his 51st birthday in style today, August 19, 2022, and the internet is ablaze with congratulations.

As Ayo Makun birthday has been wide celebrated on social media by Nigerian entertainment stars and fans.

To commemorate his day he wrote a series of uplifting messages and stunning self-portraits.

He wrote: “Plus 1 today! Thank you lord for all the love and grace I enjoy. Thank you for always encouraging me to be the best version of myself and guiding me through life.

Thank you, Lord, for letting me experience what I am experiencing now. I am incredibly fortunate with a lovely and miraculous addition to family this year, sold-out shows at home and abroad, and also with people who show me nothing less of love.

Today, all I can think about is bliss. Lord, thank you for this gifts”.

Some celebrities wrote:

Alex Ekubo wrote: Happy 85th Birthday Nna Anyi @aycomedian thanks for always showing your light with me, when I blow I go buy you Rolls Royce.

realwarripikin wrote: Mor Oga!!! Happy birthday sir Thank you for all you are to me you go live long on earth

officialozo wrote: Happy birthday Chief many more years stay blessed

