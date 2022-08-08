Comedian Bovi Shares Video Of His Wife Snoring

A video of popular Nigerian stand-up comedian, Abovi Ugboma aka Bovi, and his wife has surfaced online.

Bovi decided to catch some ‘cruise’ as he jokingly trolled the mother of his three children while sharing a video of her during her sleep.

In the video, she snored so hard that it could be likened to that of a generator that needs urgent servicing.

Sharing the video of him trolling his wife who was obviously unaware as she was fast asleep, he wrote, “Beauty is the beast!!!! Use all your energy to play during the day, come back tipsy and on generator in my ear!”

Bovi has been active in the comedy sector since 2007.