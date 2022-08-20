Comedienne, Warri Pikin Shares Stunning Photos Of Her Weight Loss Journey

Anita Afoke Asuoha, better known online as Warri Pikin, a Nigerian comedian, has come out to share pictures of her weight loss journey.

The comedian shared images demonstrating her weight loss since July.

She posted the picture on her verified Instagram page, along with one from the beginning of her weight loss and one from the present.

Mercy Johnson, Amara Kanu, and other Nollywood actresses responded to her transformation. They wrote:

@mercyjohnsonokojie wrote: “James warripikin bond.. ❤️ 🙌🙌”.

@amarakanu wrote: “Mood 😍👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”.

@sussancoast wrote: “Waist be snatching gradually. 😲 whaaat???!!! I am challenged”.

