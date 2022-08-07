Cubana Chief Priest Narrowly Escapes Death In Anambra

Renowned bartender and socialite just after escaping death, Cubana Chief Priest is in a grateful frame of mind.

The socialite’s automobile was seriously damaged when unknown gunmen opened fire on his entourage in Anambra.

Although his automobile was littered with bullet holes from the shooters, he escaped unscathed.

Details of the incident are still vague as of the time of publication, but a video that is going viral online shows one of his cars being shot at.

Many fans have gone to the comment section to say prayers an wish hm well after the scary incident.

Some fans wrote: ebony_jocab_olawale: Thank God for your life

nurulainbohemia: Jehovah will always protect you son

l.l_babe: Death is not his portion in Jesus name 🙏

See post below: