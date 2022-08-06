Davido Calls Out Osun State Governor Oyetola

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has called out the incumbent governor of Osun state, Governor Gboyega Oyetola for not congratulating his uncle on his win in the state election.

The artist actively participated in campaigning for his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke who is also the incoming Governor of Osun state.

READ MORE: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Uncle Will Loot Osun’s Funds

In his first post on his verified Instagram account, Davido wrote: “Defeat is painful.. sir it is over sorry.. see you in 2026 o Lule part [email protected]aOyetola”.

Davido questioned the governor in another post, asking when will he congratulate his uncle on his win.

He also reminded Governor Oyetola of 2018 when his uncle congratulated him after he won the state election.

He wrote: Your excellency sir @GboyegaOyetola when will you congratulate the incoming governor of your state @AAdeleke_01… in 2018 my uncle congratulated you even though it was stolen… do the right thing baba.. one love”.

See post below: