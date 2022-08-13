Davido Pens Down Heartfelt Message To Himself

Popular Afrobeats musician, Davido appears to be reflecting as he writes emotional letters to himself.

The musician described the obstacles he had to overcome in the music business to reach his current position.

Davido observed how many scandals have been created about him and how much negative press there is about him.

He disclosed that despite being the youngest by age, he had repeatedly maned up to resolve conflicts with those whom the media had turned against him.

He referred to himself as the only Nigerian artist who has been either compared to or formed against nearly every other successful and outstanding artist in the Nigerian music business.

He wrote: “A lot of controversies have been set around this Legend and you almost never hear or read anything good about him on mainstream media outlets, a lot of tools have been put in place to discourage him and hold him back.

READ ALSO: Davido Would’ve Married Chioma If She Hadn’t Gotten Pregnant – Sonia Ogiri

He is the only Nigerian artiste that almost every other successful and great artiste in the Nigerian music industry have either been compared to or formed against. He has maned up several times to work things out with people the media have made his enemies despite being the little one by age.

Stood strong and held so many youngsters hands to success in the industry. If not of this guys love for musical culture, if not for his devotion that he has for the people that support him, if he wasn’t born for this thing, he would have quit a long time ago.

This guy’s is Bigger in Size, Heart, Mind, Spiritually and in Talent more than we would ever imagine. Give him his flowers now. Give him his Kingship now. Honor, and protect him now.

Heart Mind spirit too strong!!!

I shall live long Amen! To receive all my blessings God has in store for me! And u guys already know my blessing nah OUR BLESSING!001! Album on the way… I’m inspired”.

See post below: