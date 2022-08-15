Dele Momodu: Wike Will Not Leave PDP, He’s A Principled Politician

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers, won’t defect from the People’s Democratic Party, according to Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine.

His comments came amid rumors that PDP member Wike, who was denied the presidential and vice presidential nominations, may leave the organization.

The former presidential hopeful claimed on Monday’s episode of Sunrise Daily on Channels Television that Wike is a politician with moral principles.

He said the evolution in the party following the conclusion of the presidential primaries has made the governor of Rivers a force to be reckoned with.

“For me, governor Wike is a very principled man; if there’s one thing he has been consistent about, it is his love for PDP; I believe he will not leave PDP. He is playing a mind game and he’s good at it. What shall he profit him if he joins APC?” he said.

“The situation in PDP shows what Wike is in the equation of things in Nigeria. If you have a man who is your best governor across the board, across party lines, Wike stands out as a fantastic performer.

“Today, the fear of Wike is the beginning of wisdom in PDP, there is no question about that. Wike is smart, he knows the game he’s playing, and what he wants to do is to force a deal with the party. That’s my own reading of the situation.

“He is a very smart politician. I’m sure eventually the party will reach an agreement with him.

Momodu said Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, should have a one-on-one meeting with Wike to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

“What I would advise Atiku Abubakar to do today is to sit down one-on-one without no other person present with governor Wike and agree on deliverables, If possible, sign an agreement,” he said.

“Governor Wike believes that the party should have respected the zoning principle, number two, he believes that zoning would have favoured a southern candidate. Three, he believed that of all the southern aspirants, he is the one that has the capacity to deliver victory to the party.

“Then number four, I believe he thinks he should have been to one to make that presidential candidate.”