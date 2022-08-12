Destiny Etiko Shares Stunning Photos As She Celebrates Birthday

Nollywood celebrities have expressed their love for Destiny Etiko, a colleague of theirs, as she celebrates her birthday today, August 12.

The celebrant is featured in beautiful pictures on the internet along with heartfelt words and compliments.

Destiny Etiko had already showered herself with adoration on Instagram. The slender actress thanked God while sharing her childhood story.

She grew raised in a community where everyone strived to be the best possible version of themselves.

She bragged about how fortunate she was to have been outstanding her entire life and what she had accomplished at her age.

Destiny wrote: “Growing up, everyone around me spent their time trying to be great. I am one of the lucky ones who has always been great and I am so proud of myself and what I have been able to achieve in my age.

All glory to God Almighty. I am unstoppable, I am powerful, I am a Porsche with no breaks, I am invincible, I am so confident, I need no batteries to play, I am independent, yeah, I am very single game.

I pray for long life and prosperity and I also pray that my new age brings forth unending joy and happiness to my life and my loved ones. Happy birthday to me. A brave leo queen.

Happy blessed birthday to a self willed, strong and a beautiful soul. I am turning a year older today. Say a word of prayer for me”.

Celebrities like Regina Daniels, Georgina Ibeh, Lizzy Gold, Uche Elendu, Sharon Francis and many more showered her with love.

Lizzy Gold: Happy Birthday baby

Georgina Ibeh: Happy Birthday darling

Regina Daniels: Happy birthday beautiful

Jane Mena: Happy birthday Mami. God’s love today and always. Amennnmmm

Paschaline Alex: Happy birthday DD

Zics Aloma: Happy birthday

Uche Elendu: Happy Birthday my darling

See photots below: