‘Develop The Educational Sector’ – Ezekwesili Appeals To Politicians

Former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has urged politicians to develop the education sector in the country.

She lamented that development would continue to elude Nigeria and other African countries if the political class does not invest in education.

She stated this at the one-year memorial lecture in honour of late Captain Hosa Okunbo in Abuja on Saturday.

She said, “When you look at the parameters and issues in our country, especially the current data, it shows that the continent is in crisis and it has to deal with some of the things that the former President Jonathan said about society, It’s that nine out of every 10 Africans do not have the literacy and numeracy skills required of Children of their age in other parts of the world.”