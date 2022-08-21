Dogara Petitions IGP, Alleges Threat To Life

Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the house of representatives, has alleged that two police officers are conspiring with one Barau Joel Amos to take his life.

Amos apparently confessed to buying the firearms from the police officials with the goal of killing him, according to Dogara, who claimed this in a plea dated August 18 and sent to Usman Baba, inspector-general of police (IGP).

The former speaker said that Markus Musa, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Tafawa Balewa LGA, and lawyer Istifanus Bala Gambar are also targets of the purported assassination plot.

“I am sure you are apprised of the matter since it involves looting of your armoury in Bauchi by the very officers who are entrusted with the safe custody of your arms and a constituent of mine, Barau Joel Amos, who sought to buy or has been buying assault rifles from the officers,” he said.

“I find it worrisome that there has been no official advice from the police relating to this credible threat to our lives to enable us beef up security around us or just to be careful about our movements. More so, there is a spike in cases of kidnappings and killings by unknown gunmen especially in Lere District of T/Balewa.

“A case in point was the attack at Boto town where some relations of a former Governor of the State were killed while some were abducted.

“With all due respect, this is a matter that must not be handled with kid gloves.

“His confession relates to those who gave him or contributed the money for him to be used to procure weapons. His bank statements and phone call logs will definitely collaborate his confessions.

“Granted his meager salary as a store keeper in a secondary school, it will have taken him a lifetime saving to be able to raise the N1.2m cash which he wanted to use to buy the two rifles.”