“Don’t Cheat On Me With A Man” – Blessing CEO Warns Future Husband

Blessing CEO, a self-declared relationship specialist, has sent an open letter to her future husband.

The divorced mother of two made it clear on her Instagram page that she will never forgive a man for cheating on her with another man.

She wrote: “Dear future husband and potential boyfriend this is an open letter to you …Please if you ever come across me to date or marry me, don’t cheat on me…

“Don’t cheat on me…Don’t cheat on me…WITH A MAN …I will never forgive you..

“I will hate you till eternity…If you are attracted to men, please tell me before you love or date me.”