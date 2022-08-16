“Don’t Live Off A Man’s Pocket” – Lepacious Bose Advices Ladies

Nigerian comedienne and actress Bose Ogunboye, often known as Lepacious Bose has come out to advice singles.

She said a man who truly loves you must spend on you, no matter how minimal his efforts are.

The fitness and health expert issued a warning to women via an Instagram post, urging them never to fall victim to a man’s flattering words without actions.

She wrote, “I totally agree that if you like a woman you should spend on her…but the stingy ones will claim they like independent women and never drop anything! Shior! Mental manipulation! Emotional scam ni!

Dem go Dey claim your independence is what makes you so attractive. You sef go Dey die in silence to maintain “strong girl” respect. Truth is when they don’t commit their money to you, it’s a mental preparation to walk away, nothing to lose!

Nothing binds them to you, you are not the main chick, you are not the side chick, you are not even the side chick to the side chick!!!

As a matter of fact, na the money he suppose give you, him Dey take buy ingredients for the breakfast he will serve you. It’s low key the exit plan!

Does that mean he can’t walk away after spending millions on you?? Of course easily, that’s another scenario and another story; but when you have been together for a while and one naira has never passed to you in cash or in kind?…..my sister, wake up and smell the coffee ooo!

PS I don’t think a woman should live off a man’s pocket…. But giving is an expression of love and any man that does not give either in cash or in gifts is just using you to pass time; all that independent woman BS is a mind game to stop you from asking or be upset about it. Men actually like to pamper women, if he is not pampering you, you be waka pass…’