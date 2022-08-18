Education Minister Asks Students To Sue ASUU Over 6 Months Strike

According to education minister Adamu Adamu, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) should be sued by students who have been harmed by its industrial action.

Since February 14, ASUU has been on strike because the federal government has not complied with its demands over funding for universities and the pay and benefits of teachers.

The strike had been in effect for 185 days as of Thursday, which has angered students, parents, and other stakeholders.

The minister was asked if the federal government has plans to compensate students harmed by the industrial action at a briefing held at the presidential palace on Thursday.

Responding, Adamu said it is the duty of ASUU to compensate the students, not the federal government.

“We are all hit by this strike action, perhaps because students have to spend an extra one year or two, you can say, they are worst hit. If you had the chance, or the capacity to measure the effect of that on the economy, the economy is also a victim, parents are also victims,” he said.

“It’s a loss for the nation. As far as I know, JAMB will administer examinations, students will use it to process admissions into universities, nothing has changed.

“Who do you assume will compensate students? The federal government? Probably you should take the leaders of strike unions to court to pay them, probably the court will award damages and then, we’ll see how they pay.”