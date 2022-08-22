Eedris Abdulkareem Thanks Wife After Successful Kidney Transplant

Singer Eedris Abdulkareem has now thanked everyone who helped him during his health issue after the success of his kidney transplant.

In a statement made hours ago and made public by his manager, Myke Pam, Eedris Abdulakareem stated the following:

“It is with unspeakable joy and undiluted Thanksgiving that the management of Lakreem Entertainment officially releases the news of the successful kidney transplant surgery on Nigerian Hip Hop Czar and activist Eedris Abdulkareem, and his most gracious donor – his lovingly dedicated wife YT, some hours ago.

READ ALSO: Fans Donate Over N1m For Eedris Abdulkareem’s Kidney Transplant

Our unalloyed thanks and appreciation goes out to all well-meaning Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, and all his fans from across the globe who prayed for, cared for, reached out to and supported this wonderful couple during this health crisis. May your individual and collective wells never run dry.

As the recuperation and healing process begins for both of them, with the best that science can offer, under the ever benevolent gaze of the Almighty God, surrounded by the love and care of family, we ask that the prayers and support be sustained as they gradually get back on their feet again.