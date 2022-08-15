El-Rufai Mocks Obi’s Supporters Over Two-Million-Man March In Kaduna

Kaduna’s governor, Nasir el-Rufai, made fun of plans by Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP) followers to conduct a “two-million-man march” for him in the state.

These marches have been organized by Obi’s supporters all around the nation to show their support for him.

Recently, there was a march in Nasarawa state in support of the LP presidential candidate.

El-Rufai, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, said he hopes they have two hundred people in the streets of Kaduna for the march.

The governor said they can only get the figure they are projecting by “importing” people to the state.

“In Kaduna? Not Kaduna Twitter?,” the governor who is completing his second term said.

“I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on overnight bus last night!! I just dey laff, wallahi tallahi!!”