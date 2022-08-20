Elections Will Hold In South-East In 2023, IGP Assures Residents

Residents of the south-east have been told by Usman Baba Alkali, inspector general of police, that elections will be held in the geopolitical zone in 2023.

At the beginning of the “South-East 2023 Elections Security Management Workshop” in Enugu on Saturday, Baba provided the assurance.

The IGP stated that the force is striving to create strong coordination with other security agencies to guarantee that the 2023 elections are “extremely peaceful” while being represented by AIG Isaac Akinmoyede.

He was reported by NAN as adding, “We are brainstorming together to design out ways to deal with existing and emerging security threats head-on within the south-east.”

“It is clear that with robust synergy, cooperation and joint operations, this area will be the most peaceful and our people will surely come out to exercise their civic responsibility.

“We are working relentlessly on the goal of ensuring that election holds in the south-east and people’s votes are secured and it will definitely count.”