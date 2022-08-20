Fani-Kayode on Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu Will Make Major Concessions To Christians

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode asserts that Nigerians, especially Christians, need not be concerned about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, is not planning to Islamize the nation, according to a statement released by Fani-Kayode on Saturday, and he will make “significant concessions” to Christians in terms of appointments.

Two Muslims were chosen by the ruling party to run for president and vice president, and this decision has drawn criticism.

“Not only can Nigeria NOT be Islamised but under a Tinubu APC presidency I have no doubt that major concessions will be made in terms of key positions for Christians not just in the executive but also across the three arms of Government in order to make up the balance and assuage the feelings of the many Christians that are concerned, aggrieved and even offended by the prospect and fielding of a Muslim/Muslim ticket,” Fani-Kayode said.

“There are other key positions that can and will be given to Christians in the three arms of government which are even more powerful and relevant than that of a vice-president which, with all due respect to those that occupy that position today, is essentially nothing but a spare tyre.

“Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, will ensure that the necessary concessions are made to Christians and that everyone, regardless of their faith, has a fair and full portion in their administration.

“Of this I have no doubt.”