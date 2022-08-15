Fans React As Bobrisky Shares Skincare Routine

Crossdresser Bobrisky posted a photo of his skincare routine in which it is obvious that he is removing the second layer of skin while claiming that it is dead skin.

In an effort to promote the skin care lotion he uses, Bobrisky tweeted a photo of his skin peeling off.

READ ALSO: ‘I Need To Stop Looking Like Retired Old Ashewo Inside People’s Phones’ – Bobrisky

He said it was dead skin that he was removing painlessly, but it was actually the second layer of his skin.

As he posted the picture, Bobrisky wrote: See how dead skin is falling from my body easily without no stress.

See post below: