Fans React As Socialite, Pretty Mike Storms Event With ‘Fake Bishops’

Socialite Mike Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, made a big entrance at an event that went viral online.

On Saturday, August 5th, the socialite went to an event with men and women who were dressed as priests.

Pretty Mike mimicked the fake clergy members who allegedly attended the APC Vice President candidate’s presentation a few weeks ago with his entrance.

He claimed that our fathers made the decision to accept and believe these lies by posting videos on his Instagram page.

He wrote: “Our fathers chose to believe and accept their lies. Most of ur father’s were the foundation of Vote selling and ballot box looting, enough of who is to blame….#2023 Let’s be the generation of Lazy Youths that will deliver this nation from Bondage”.

Many celebrities, like Ufuoma McDermott, Paul Okoye, Alex Ekubo, and Lasisi Elenu praised him for his degree of originality in the comments section of his post.

They wrote:

Ufuoma McDermott: Please Mike how are you still my friend???

Paul Okoye: I prefer this one passing a message

Alex Ekubo: Pretty Mike, Zukwanuike, Biko zie’nu, Anyi ekwe te go na ona eme. Biko ba’hara.

Lasisi Elenu: This man you ehnn chai

Chioma Ikokwu: Hahaha I actually cannot stop laughing it’s the seriousness for me

See post below: