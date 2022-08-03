Fintiri Unveils Female Running Mate, Farauta

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State who is also the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election, has unveiled his female running mate, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta.

Fintiri unveiled Farauta, Wednesday at the Banquette Hall of the State House in Yola.

Professor Kaletapwa Farauta who is currently the Vice Chancellor of the Adamawa State University, Mubi, was nominated as Fintiri’s running mate in June.

Also Read: Fashola: Right-Thinking Nigerians Will Vote For APC in 2023 — We Have Served Efficiently

Recall that Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani made history as the female governorship candidate of the state’s main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fintiri, at the Wednesday unveiling ceremony, stated that the choice of Prof Farauta as his running mate was a result of a painstaking search and with the consent of the serving Deputy governor, Crowther Seth.

“I have worked with her (Farauta) as a visitor to Adamawa State University and tested her and she has proven to be a trusted and dependable person, just like the Deputy Governor, Crowther Seth,” Fintiri said.