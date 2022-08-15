Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Returns To Nigeria From Medical Trip

The former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has returned to the country after a medical trip to the United Kingdom.

Recall that Abdulsalami was flown out of the country in May to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, for medical attention and was later admitted to a Specialist hospital in London.

The former military leader was taken abroad after falling ill and reportedly suffering a stroke in a part of his body.

The Presidency in a statement later confirmed that Abdusalami was out of the hospital in London, adding that there was no cause for alarm.

As a result of the journey, the former Nigerian leader could not celebrate his 80th birthday which friends and relations had planned for him.

He was also unable to attend the signing of the Peace Accord by Governorship candidates for the Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial elections.

He was represented at the two events by the Co-Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Bishop Hassan Mathew Kukah.

However, a source told This Day that the former Nigerian leader returned to the country on Sunday afternoon, after spending three months abroad.

Abdulsalami and his wife, Justice Fati Lami Abubakar were brought in a presidential jet which landed at the Minna airport at about 3.30pm.

They were welcomed back to the country by prominent Nigerians at the airport. From the airport, the convoy of the former Head of state drove straight to his uphill residence in Minna the Niger state capital.

At his residence, friends and relations as well as some clerics offered prayers for the continued good health of the former Head of State.