Four Killed, Sixteen Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Road Auto Crash

Four persons have been confirmed burnt beyond recognition in a fatal road accident Friday on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway while sixteen others sustained injuries

The accident was said to have been caused by excessive speed which resulted in the loss of control, while the bus rammed into the median strip and went into flames

According to the Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Florence Okpe, the incident was a lone accident that involved a Mazda bus with registration number APP 34XH.

“The fatal crash occurred at about 07: 50hrs on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Oniworo, after Foursquare Camp. Twenty persons were involved, four people burnt whole sister other were injured,” she said

The injured victims were said to have been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ogun State Command, Ahmed Umar, has, however, advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations

He also condoled with the families of the deceased and pray that God should strengthen.