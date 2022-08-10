Funke Akindele Showers Medlin Boss With Love As She Becomes A Year Older

Nollywood actress and deputy candidate for governor of Lagos State Funke Akindele has written loving words to her stylist, Mimi Yina, also known as Medlin Boss as she turns a new age today, August 10.

The actress showered her with affection after they made up in December 2021 after months of fighting.

Funke Akindele prayed for her to live a long and fruitful life on earth while sharing various pictures of them dressed as twins.

“Mimi of life!!! Happy birthday to you dear. Here’s wishing you many more fruitful years on earth in good health and wealth. Have fun dear! Pls send cake o”.

