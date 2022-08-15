Ganduje Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints New Commissioners

Following the widespread resignations of his commissioners ahead of party primaries for political seats, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje nominated new commissioners to take their place.

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, a close associate of the former governor of Kano State, and Malam Garba Yusuf Abubakar are two of the new commissioners whose names have been submitted for approval to the state House of Assembly.

Several commissioners from Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s cabinet resigned before to the primary elections being held by Nigerian political parties.

Ibrahim Dan’azumi Gwarzo, Abdulhalim Liman Dan Maliki, Ya’u Abdullahi Yanshana, Garba Yusif Abubakar, a Shekarau ally, and Lamin Sani Zawiyya are among those whose names appeared for approval as new Commissioners.

Yusif Jibril Rurum, a veteran journalist and former member of the National Assembly, Adamu Abdu Panda, and Saleh Kausani are among names on the list of new commissioners.