Gospel Artist, Lanre Teriba Seeks Advice As His Driver Plays A Huge Prank On Him

Nigerian gospel musician, Lanre Teriba better known as Atorise has come out to seek for advice as his driver plays huge a prank on him.

Lanre wrote: “My blood pressure rose from normal to 180 tonight in Akure after my show. Please I need a sincere advise from my well wishers. I spent 14hrs on airplane, landed on Friday morning then straight to Festac to perform for a burial party.

After my Friday show in Lagos, I went to Dome event centre in Akure to perform on Saturday the 6th of August.

I spent 4hrs on stage without resting at all. With a lot of the terrible things happening in the country presently, can u imagine one of my drivers ran to me with so much blood on his head telling me he was attacked by area boys.

This guy later told me it was a PRANK. Pls what kind of prank is this? What do I need to do to this guy pls? Sack or still be working with him? Kindly advise me guys….. I am not myself.”

