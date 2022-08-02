Governor Abiodun Urges Nigerians To Pray For The Nation

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on Nigerians to continue to pray to God to see the nation through these difficult and trying times.

He made this call on Tuesday at the one-year memorial service for Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun, his father, held at the St. James Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area, Ogun State.

He said “I want to ask that we continue to pray that God Almighty sees us through this time. These are really difficult times in the history of the nation called Nigeria.

“We are seeing things that we had never seen before. I don’t have any doubt that we are passing the events and in no time, God will see us through. We are the people God has treated wonderfully and He fortified us with lots of endurance and by his grace, we will rise to the top.”