Gumi Accuses FG Of Messing Up Insurgency War

Popular controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has faulted the wrong measures of the Federal Government towards the Boko Haram insurgency in the North, stating that both sides of the divide committed crimes.

Gumi stated this in a statement on Sunday, adding that if the next President of the country followed the same trajectory, it would result in a greater insurgency.

He said, “The recent BBC Africa Eye documentary and Daily Trust documentaries about the insurgency in Zamfara State have exposed the ethnic and tribal undertones as the real genesis of the decade mayhem the North Western region is experiencing as a whole.

Also Read: Melaye: Only Solution To Insecurity Is For Buhari’s Government To Leave

“The crimes were committed by both sides of the divide but unfortunately, the outside world sees one side as the only criminal, and thus the government acted in such a line of thinking, messing up the conflict and applying the wrong measures of communal conflict resolution.

“If the next President also follows the same trajectory thinking that the present government was only dealing with the criminals with kid gloves, then a greater insurgency will definitely ensue. It is taking almost 12 years to fight Boko Haram in the North East, with their leader only killed during a factional fight, not by our military action.

“And now, many BH are fortunately surrendering as a result of the genuine efforts of reconciliation and rehabilitation by the federal and state governments as demonstrated by action, not rhetoric. This unfortunately is irking some, especially the elite as cajoling criminals. To them, anything short of annihilating them is no solution.”