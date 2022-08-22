“I Am Deeply Sorry”- Yomi Fabiyi’s Babymama, Grace Jimoh Begs Actor

Grace Jimoh, the baby mama of Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi, has given up and suggested that they develop a friendly relationship.

Recall that the mother of one was previously accusing her ex-lover of a great deal of things. She also details the very cruel things he allegedly did to her.

She recalled Yomi pressuring her to get rid of her belongings during their courtship.

Grace had previously admitted in a post that she was depressed.

She refuted the actor’s claims that she was a setup and the pregnancy was planned and staged, according to the actor.

Grace criticized the actor for showing little concern for her emotional wellbeing.

In an unexpected turn of events, Grace posted an apology on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “I am deeply sorry to everyone and I am sorry Yomi. I am sorry for the dragging and all. Please stop insulting and painting me evil. We both know we were at fault. Let’s just move on in peace. I am deeply sorry”.

