‘I am Too Busy To Date’, Says Korra Obidi’s Ex Husband, Justin Dean

Justin Dean, who is a chiropractor and ex-husband of popular dancer Korra Obidi opens up about remarrying in a new Instagram post.

Without a doubt, fans were shocked to learn about the couples breakup. The chiropractor separated from his wife a few days after the couple welcomed their second child.

Many people were disappointed in the couple after watching their videos, which at first appeared to be charming.

READ MORE: After Giving Him All Styles In Bed, He Still Dumped Me, I Will Never Marry Again – Korra Obidi Laments (Video)

However, Justin stated that he is currently concentrating on his children during a question-and-answer session when a fan inquired when he will remarry.

This comes shortly after Korra reveals she’s never getting married and gives reasons why she made such a decision

See post below:

Dea