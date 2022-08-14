“I Can Comfortably Buy A Guy And Put Him In My House” – Nkechi Blessing Brags

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has made the audacious claim that she can comfortably buy a man, keep him in her home, and control him with the money she has.

During an Instagram live session with vehicle salesman and mediator Chidi Mike CMC, Nkechi Blessing made this statement.

She joined the live debate in which, in addition to Chidi, three other persons discussed marriage and whether it is required of women to get married or not.

The movie star said that she would have complete power over him because she would house him in her home and set the terms of their relationship according to her preferences.

Nkechi said: “No be everybody come this life say dem won marry. I can comfortably buy a man with the little change that I have, you dey hear English. I can comfortably buy a guy and put him in my house. I will say sit down there; he will stay until I tell him to move.”

Watch video below: