“I Can Go Nude For A Movie” – Nollywood Actress Angela Eguavoen

According to actress Angela Eguavoen, an actor’s body is one of the tools he/she uses to portray characters in movies.

She stated during an interview with Saturday Beats, “I believe that an actress’ body is a canvas. One should be able to do anything with one’s body, because we are in Nollywood. In Hollywood, a lot of actors go nude in films.

That is why I said when it is necessary, (I can go nude in a movie). It is not just about going naked in any film, one needs to ask if it will add to the story, or is necessary in portraying a character, so that the story would be well told and not look fake. As an actress, one should be flexible, and the whole of one’s body should be dedicated to the work”.

READ ALSO: A lot Married Women Are In Sexual Bondage – Actress Angela Eguavoen

When questioned about the common perception that actresses have greater financial success than their male counterparts, she responded saying, “No, I don’t think so. As a matter of fact, actors get better pay than actresses. People think actresses are more financially buoyant because they tend to flaunt their newly acquired cars or houses, which some actors don’t do”.

Regarding how she responds to male admirers who want to have sexual relations with her, she said: “I will deal with it like a regular guy asking me out. But, I cannot say ‘yes’ to everybody. If I meet a fan who loves me, has the qualities I want in a man and is willing to support my craft, why won’t I give that person a chance?

But, if that is not the case, and there is no prospect, I will deal with it like a regular guy trying to ‘shoot his shot”.