I Did Not Endorse Peter Obi, Labour Party – Ogbonnaya Onu

Former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, and former Governor of old Abia State, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has stated that contrary to reports making the rounds, he has not at any time endorsed the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi for the presidency come 2023.

Onu, who himself sought and lost the bid to become presidential flagbearer for the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 election, stated that his loyalties remain with the ruling party and as such, all reports of his involvement in any form of anti-party activity should be disregarded.

Also Read: Voting Peter Obi Might Be The Second Biggest Mistake – Jaruma

The former minister further asserted in a statement on Wednesday that claims suggesting he endorsed another party, are “mischievous, wicked and unfortunate.”

Onu advised that the public must ensure all claims are verified, adding that he is not to be mistaken for a certain Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, who recent reports suggest endorsed the Labour Party and its candidate.