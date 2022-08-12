“I Don’t Care About Dying Anymore”- Actress Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani, a controversial celebrity stylist while speaking with her eldest daughter, Tiannah, Toyin said that she doesn’t care about dying.

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the mother of three made this remark and narrated how at the age of 14, her father abandoned her.

Toyin Lawani discussed how she began her life at the age of sixteen without any assistance or support from others, what happened to her after breaking up with her wealthy boyfriend, and how she handled other difficulties.

The self-proclaimed king of fashion also mentioned that she had spoke to her first child, Tiannah, to warn her about life and let her know that she no longer cared if she dies because she had already made up her mind about that element of her life.

She said: “Tnks to everyone who reached out, God bless u all,

“Few months forward I found out I was pregnant again ,this wasn’t planned atall&i and hubby said tell no one ,cos we weren’t sure ,even when my friends said ,ure pregnant, I will just laugh abt it. And say no it’s not there ,unfortunately I got so stressed &depressed, started bleeding as usual cse I bleed having all my kids ,from day one till due date, so felt it was normal ,but it took a huge turn& I lost it ,in the process I’m hearing I need a spine surgery I’m like how old I’m I…”

