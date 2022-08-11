“I Don’t Want To Look Young” – Mr Ibu Tells His Barber

John Ikechukwu Okafor, a well-known Mr. Ibu, and Nollywood actor, recently spoke up about his life and work in a new interview.

He discussed his thoughts about appearing younger than his actual age.

The comedic actor denied comments made by his barber, who praised him for looking as young as 15 years after getting his hair trimmed, during a haircut session.

READ ALSO: I was poisoned in Abuja at an entertainment event but I’m recuperating – Mr Ibu

Mr. Ibu outright rejected the assertion and stated that he prefers to appear fresh rather than young.

“Young no, Fresh good”, He told his barber. The actor’s reply sparked reactions online, as Nigerians took to the comment section to react.

See post below: