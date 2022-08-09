“I Have Lost So Many Things In Life” – Toyin Lawani Narrates How She Lost Her Unborn Child

Toyin Lawani, a well-known celebrity stylist and fashion designer, has moved many people to tears with her heartbreaking story of losing her fourth child.

Leora, Toyin’s third child, and her fourth baby bump were both featured in a video she posted on her verified Instagram page.

The fashion designer described how she dealt with the loss of her fourth child and the agonizing time that followed the birth of her third kid.

She described her traumatic experience and said that she had undergone multiple surgeries for various conditions, such as fibroid, arthritis, and others.

Toyin explained that she had to get back on her feet since she dislikes exhibiting weakness, in contrast to how others perceived her speedy recovery after having her third child through surgery.

She wrote in an extensive Instagram note: “Tnks to everyone who reached out ,

Godbless u all, Loosing An unborn child can be the most difficult trauma to deal with , cse u wld hv Bonded & started making plans for the future, I have always said I wanted to hv jst 2kids, Then my doc advised me to take out my womb out due to the Complications I was having, I delt with alot, multiple fibriod surgeries, arthritis, back backs , neck pains, side pains, atimes I would literally wake up paralyzed, I wear a neck brace daily but when in public I take it off, too many questions.

Anyways I have lost so many things in life…But I felt this to my bones, Cause it could have bn avoided but I thank God for his mercy upon my life… I neva hv shared ds much cse I hate showing weakness , But neva judge a Book by its cover.. Back & Better”

See post below: