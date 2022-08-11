I Have Not Visited My Parents Since 2017: Singer, Crayon

Crayon, a fast-rising Nigerian artist, has explained why he hasn’t visited his parents in the past five years.

Despite living around a half-hour drive from his family, according to Crayon, who is signed to Baby Fresh’s Blowtime Entertainment, a division of Mavin Records, he has reportedly neglected to see them.

He wrote: “Left my parents house back in 2017. And also since then, I haven’t gone back. It is not something that I am proud of especially because it’s just an hour 30 minutes drive to my parent’s house.

But as a dream chaser wey I be, I gats make sacrifices. It is not easy on my though. I miss em so much”.

See post below: