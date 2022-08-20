“I Love Pythons So Much, They Are My Ancient Family” – Actress Chika Lann

Chika Lann, a former model, has admitted in a video that she has a connection to Pythons.

This comes after becoming a sensation after awkwardly claiming that her hairstyle, a crown of interwoven hair, costs N40m.

In the video, Lann can be seen dancing with the python to a native music as the snake is shown behind her with its head turned upside down.

She wrote: “I love Pythons so much. They are my ancient family. I can’t wait to adopt one soon”.

Her followers had mixed reactions to her video. They wrote:

@officialblessingceo: Is that snake 😍😍😍.