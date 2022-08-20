“I Love Pythons So Much, They Are My Ancient Family” – Actress Chika Lann

Chika Lann, a former model, has admitted in a video that she has a connection to Pythons.
This comes after becoming a sensation after awkwardly claiming that her hairstyle, a crown of interwoven hair, costs N40m.
In the video, Lann can be seen dancing with the python to a native music as the snake is shown behind her with its head turned upside down.
She wrote: “I love Pythons so much. They are my ancient family. I can’t wait to adopt one soon”.
Her followers had mixed reactions to her video. They wrote:
@tooshup wrote: “A Kardashian buys a pet Python” – Nigerians – ‘wow she’s eccentric and a billionaire, na so them dey do’. A fellow Nigeria does the same thing and it must be juju, rituals or Mami water. Emancipate yourself from mental slavery.”
@therapist_roundtable: “Anything for attention these days”.
@vanessah_xo_: “This na ogbanje…and claiming it with her full chest 😂😂🤦”.
@lucci_okoye: “This is a baby python. Carry the mother first I want to check something”.
