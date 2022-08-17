“I Will Hate Myself For A Very Long Time” – Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, is now regretting how she handled two followers who approached her for separate reasons.

The movie actress admitted that she handed a random fan N370,000 who needed assistance, and when she went to check on her a few days later, she had vanished into thin air.

Tonto claimed that after turning down a similar request for assistance from another fan, she eventually learned that the fan had lost her son.

She admitted that she has cried about her choice and that she is struggling with it.

She also cursed the one who had forced her to disregard the grieving mother.

Tonto wrote: “I will hate myself for a very long time, see the amount of damage one persons lies and choices have caused”.

